Lees nursery fined after mouse droppings found around premises

THE COMPANY that runs a Lees nursery and its directors have been ordered to pay more than £5,700 after mouse droppings were found on food and around children’s cups and bottles.

An Oldham Council environmental health officer carried out a routine food hygiene inspection at Cornerhouse Day Nursery, on Cross Street, on November 1, 2023.

They discovered droppings throughout the premises, including on top of open bags of pasta, on bibs, in boxes containing cups and bottles, on work surfaces and in the children’s playrooms.

Dirt was found on the flooring and there were holes in the back of kitchen cupboards that had not been pest proofed.

Equipment, including the oven and the microwave, was found to be dirty.

Following the inspection, directors voluntarily agreed to close until a clean-up could take place and the nursery was issued with a 0 rating – meaning urgent Improvement was necessary.

A further inspection a few days later found standards had improved and the nursery was allowed to reopen.

But the seriousness of the issues discovered on the first visit meant legal proceedings were launched by the council.

And at Tameside Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22, Cornerhouse Day Nursery Ltd, listed as being based in Diggle, was punished.

After pleading guilty to two charges under Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations on October 11, the firm was fined a total of £2,000 with costs of £1,087 and a victim surcharge of £800.

Alison O’Reilly – listed as nursery manager – was also fined £380 and ordered to pay £350 costs and a victim surcharge of £152.

Her fellow director, Sadie Parsons, was fined £461 and told to pay £350 costs and a victim surcharge of £184

Councillor Chris Goodwin, whose Don’t Trash Oldham Cabinet portfolio includes food hygiene enforcement, said: “The safety of our residents and their children is a priority for this administration.

“This nursery previously had a five-star rating for food hygiene and safety. So, it’s really disappointing that they let standards fall so much.

“The building was very unclean and we’d have been failing in our duties, especially to the children and their parents, if we hadn’t taken action. The business is continuing to make improvements and that’s good.

“We want to see businesses doing well and if you are struggling, please get in touch with our food safety team as they are here to help.”

*TO CONTACT the team, visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/info/200358/food_safety.

