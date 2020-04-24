How does your garden grow…? With a pair of semi-detached properties

A PAIR of semi-detached houses are to be built in the back garden of a Greenfield home.

Oldham Council planning officers gave the green light for the development at the rear of number 71, Shaw Hall Bank Road on Monday, March 30.

A large timber shed currently occupies the proposed site while several additional outbuildings surrounded by animal enclosures have been erected.

The buildings and enclosures house domestic animals including chickens, pigs, ducks, and goats.

A previous application for one dwelling on the 1,000 square metres site, backing on to the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, was refused in 2009. A subsequent appeal was dismissed.

However, planning consultant Maxine Parker, on behalf of applicant Mr Hurst, successfully argued that approval for 20 properties further down Shaw Hall Bank Road to be built by Wiggett Homes, “set a precedent for the development of similar sites in the surrounding area.”

In a report submitted to OMBC she said: “The planning policy context and the character of the site have changed quite considerably since the appeal was determined in December 2009.

“This revised proposal is considered acceptable in the context of current local and national planning policy and in view of the precedent recently established by the approval of applications for residential development on similar sites in the surrounding area.”

