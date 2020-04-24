Police to deploy mobile media van to urge people to stay at home

A mobile media van will be driving around communities across Greater Manchester over the weekend and reminding them to stay at home. Starting in North Manchester, the large digital billboard will seek to reach people while they’re out in their gardens, exercising or visiting supermarkets to reinforce the importance of the Government message to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Featuring #StayHomeSaveLives messages and a series of short videos including key workers, local celebrities and community members, the advertising van will visit every district of Greater Manchester over the course of the next couple of weeks.

The messaging will also highlight the importance of not having people round to your house and reminding everyone of the social distancing guidelines given out by the Government.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police said: “As we enter our fifth week of lockdown there is a concern that people could be tempted to flout the restrictions, particularly as the warm weather is set to continue.

“It is vitally important that we all continue to play our part in the fight against this terrible virus and stay at home so that we don’t undo the work that has already taken place to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Officers continue to patrol communities but the digital advertising van provides us with an additional opportunity to ensure that our very important ‘Stay Home’ campaign is seen by as many people as possible from a safe social distance.

“I appreciate it is a truly difficult time for us all and our lives are very different to how they were a few weeks ago, but I’m extremely grateful to the majority of residents across Greater Manchester who are adhering to the Government restrictions.

“The kindness and support that our officers have seen while on duty has not gone unnoticed and it is very much appreciated during this period of uncertainty.”

