How Saddleworth school leavers can get into Greater Manchester’s fastest-growing industry

Greater Manchester’s tech industry is growing and creating opportunities for many young professionals. Over 2,360 new tech jobs have been created across the region in just five years.

Global companies are moving in, while local companies are scaling up. And employers are actively looking for young people to fill the empty roles. So why is the tech industry in Greater Manchester growing so fast?

Greater Manchester’s tech sector growth

According to research published by the UK government, there were an average of 2,698 cybersecurity jobs posted every month in 2024. These jobs had a median salary of £55,000.

Today, around 176 cybersecurity companies operate across Greater Manchester, employing roughly 5,800 people. The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) also has a strategic hub in the city, which is supporting the whole sector.

The region’s AI industry is growing just as fast. Factors like high-quality education and lower operating costs than in London are contributing to the boom in the tech industry. As one Manchester tech CEO recently put it, young people no longer feel they need to move to London to build a successful career. The skills and the opportunities are developing right here, and so are the chances to become a part of that development.

Jobs in tech available for Saddleworth school leavers

With the expansion of the tech sector in the region, school leavers in Saddleworth have many work opportunities on their doorstep. In fact, many tech companies are open to accepting talent without degrees if they have the relevant skills needed for the job.

Cybersecurity

Due to increasingly high cyber threats like fraudulent payments, data breaches, and system hacks, companies are willing to invest in cybersecurity. As cybersecurity becomes one of the fastest-growing career paths in the region, now can be a good time to enter this field.

A solid grasp of network security tools helps here too — from firewalls to understanding the VPN meaning and how encrypted tunnels protect sensitive company data. In practice, entry-level cybersecurity work often means monitoring dashboards for unusual activity, running vulnerability scans, and flagging potential threats to senior analysts. It is methodical, detail-oriented work.

AI and data

AI is no longer restricted to Silicon Valley. Local companies are investing in AI and building tools to help businesses improve efficiency and automate everyday processes. For those who are good at logical thinking, it’s worth looking into data analyst, machine learning assistant, and AI support technician roles. Data analyst roles, in particular, typically involve cleaning datasets, identifying patterns, and presenting findings to non-technical teams.

Software and cloud

A large chunk of tech jobs in Greater Manchester are for software and cloud engineers. Companies need people to build, test, and maintain the platforms and applications to keep their business running smoothly.

Getting into the Greater Manchester tech industry as a school leaver

The biggest mental barrier for school leavers is not knowing where to start.

TechFirst

TechFirst is the government-backed programme that introduces young people from all backgrounds to tech careers. As of now, over 120,000 students have registered for the programme. TechFirst is free and does not require any prior technical knowledge. The programme covers a broad range of topics and is designed around self-paced learning.

University

The University of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan, and the University of Salford all offer undergraduate courses in cybersecurity, AI, and software. The graduate starting salaries in cybersecurity sit between £30,000 and £35,000, with strong progression from there.

The university route takes three years and comes with student debt, but it also opens doors that other routes do not. It is also the natural path for anyone interested in research or postgraduate study later on.

Online courses

It’s also possible to take online courses from platforms like Udemy and Coursera. Online courses often teach skills with practicality in mind. For a cybersecurity career, the CompTIA Security+ course can be a good starting point to explore the field. Completing a course and passing its assessment gives young people a certification to attach to a job application.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are growing fast as an entry route. BT runs an annual graduate and apprenticeship intake at its Salford hub, a short commute from Saddleworth. A degree is not necessary because the employer provides training on the job.

Make your mark in Greater Manchester’s tech industry

Job markets across the UK are in decline, leaving a lot of newly graduated students struggling. However, the tech industry in Greater Manchester is experiencing an economic boom, providing thousands of opportunities in cybersecurity, AI, and cloud careers.