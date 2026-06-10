Saddleworth PCSO helps save man’s life 

A SADDLEWORTH police presence has told how his quick thinking helped save the life a man.

PCSO Mike Lowther was conducting routine patrols on Ripponden Road in April when he noticed a van parked in a remote location with its engine running and lights on.

The member of Greater Manchester Police’s Saddleworth Neighbourhood Policing Team, attempted to alert the occupant to his presence.

When these attempts received no response, he opened the rear doors to discover a man in distress.

Sergeant Ryan Orme, of the force’s Oldham response Unit, said: “PCSO Lowther immediately activated his emergency button to alert our comms and provided running updates.

“He swiftly intervened to preserve the man’s life and he quickly regained consciousness.

“Showing quick thinking and sound judgement, PCSO Lowther removed the vehicle keys from the ignition and continued to engage with the male.

“Officers attended shortly afterwards and the man was safely transported to Royal Oldham Hospital for further care.

“PCSO Lowther’s actions throughout this incident were highly commendable.

“His professionalism, calm decision-making, and instinctive intervention were directly aligned with the objectives of neighbourhood policing being visible and accessible.

“His actions undoubtedly saved a life and exemplify the value of being proactive, vigilant, and professionally curious while on patrol.”

PCSO Lowther has now been nominated for a GMP award.

He said: “In the days that followed the incident, I found myself reflecting on just how quickly an ordinary patrol can turn into a moment that changes someone’s life.

“Working in remote, rural areas like Saddleworth means I often come across situations where help isn’t immediately at hand, and that reality hit me more deeply than ever during this incident.

“I’m proud to serve as a PCSO for Saddleworth North. Proud to work in a community where being present, being vigilant, and being willing to step forward can genuinely make a difference.

“Rural policing can be challenging and unpredictable, but it’s moments like this that remind me why I do this job.”