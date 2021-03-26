Howzat! Umpire Nigel is promoted to county panel

LOCAL cricketer Nigel Stott was hit for six in the nicest possible way when he was invited to serve on the Lancashire development panel of umpires.

It came as a surprise for the 46-year-old from Watersheddings who only took his level two qualification two years ago.

And Nigel, whose job is managing volunteers at the Oddfellows Friendly Society, has been allocated his first game in May, a T20 fixture between Lancashire and Scotland at Carnforth.

It has been a whirlwind for Nigel who has only been umpiring officially for two summers and the last one was disrupted because of Covid-19.

“It was a pleasant shock to receive the invite to the Lancashire panel and totally unexpected after such a short space of time,” explained Nigel.

“It has only been for two summers, though informally I have done it for 20 years in club matches.

“I had been doing well and receiving good reports and, aged 46, I am viewed as being at a good age to progress as it is quite young for umpiring.”

He is expecting to be officiating mainly in matches involving Lancashire age groups.

Nigel will continue to officiate in the Greater Manchester Cricket League when he and Jon Mayor, Greenfield’s director of cricket, have both been elevated to the GMCL panel to officiate at premiership matches. They both took their level qualification at the same time.

Nigel will also officiate in Sunday fixtures on the Lancashire League where there are umpires who are on the national panel.

“I think the idea is for me to stand with them to gain experience,” he continued.

Looking ahead, Nigel has no grand plan for umpiring.

He said: “I didn’t go into it with any aspirations other than to officiate as high as possible.

“And getting on the Lancashire panel is a great opportunity to have a stab at it.”

Nigel took up umpiring as a ‘retirement plan’ for when he finished playing cricket – he was primarily a bowler.

However, he kept being lured back by a shortage of players at Glodwick, though he played only one match last season.

Nigel is well-known throughout the local leagues as he was captain at Glodwick for about 15 years appearing for them in the Saddleworth League, Pennine League and GMCL. He also had two seasons at Ashton and one for Werneth.

Nigel, whose eldest son Daniel, 17, plays for Lancashire’s development squad, believes his wealth of playing experience has helped with umpiring.

He has also been recalling what it is like to be umpiring against players who until recently opposed him on the field.

Nigel said: “I know everyone who plays cricket in Oldham and Saddleworth and it has been interesting to umpire against players I played against.

“I would say it works to my advantage as the cricketers know me and that I am a balanced individual.

“And it works in my favour that I know some of the characters, though the main thing is to be as professional as possible.”

