‘Huge moment of pride’ as Oldham named Greater Manchester’s Town of Culture

A YEAR-LONG programme of festivals, performances, exhibitions and community-led events will take place across Oldham after the borough was named Greater Manchester’s Town of Culture for 2026–27.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, called the accolade ‘a huge moment of pride’ for the borough.

The award is presented each year highlighting the distinctive creativity and diversity of one of Greater Manchester’s many towns and putting a spotlight on the remarkable art, culture and heritage that exists.

The Town of Culture award is based on the UK City of Culture idea, created in 2009 by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, when he was Culture Secretary.

This year is Oldham’s turn, and its successful bid ‘Rising Up’ celebrates the borough’s rich heritage, diverse communities and growing creative sector.

The town receives a £50,000 grant from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) Culture Fund to develop a programme of cultural events and activities celebrating its unique heritage and bringing new opportunities for residents and visitors.

The programme will be built around three key themes:

Reach – widening participation and supporting creative skills development

Rise – energising the town centre with festivals, performances and exhibitions

Soar – supporting new commissions, community projects and a lasting cultural legacy

The programme aims to increase participation in arts and culture across all communities, particularly young people and under-represented groups, while boosting footfall, tourism and investment in the town.

Cllr Shah said: “This is a huge moment of pride for Oldham and a real vote of confidence in our town.

“With over £450 million of regeneration transforming our town centre, this recognition shows that Oldham’s future is bright and full of opportunity.

“Oldham has always been a town of creativity, innovation and resilience. Winning Greater Manchester Town of Culture gives us the chance to showcase that to the region and beyond.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Oldham’s year as Greater Manchester Town of Culture is a powerful statement about the kind of city-region we are building, where culture plays a central role in bringing people together and shaping the future of our towns.

“We’ve seen through previous Towns of Culture how investment in creativity can unlock local talent, strengthen community pride and breathe new life into town centres.

“This is Oldham’s moment to shine, and a chance to showcase its energy, diversity and ambition to the whole of Greater Manchester and beyond.”

The Rising Up programme will run throughout 2026 and into 2027, creating new opportunities for residents to take part in arts and culture while attracting visitors from across Greater Manchester and beyond. More details will be announced in the coming months.