LEGO exhibition set to return to Mossley in aid of local causes

A popular LEGO exhibition is set to return to Mossley next month, showcasing an impressive collection of models while raising money for charity.

Mossley Bricks will take place on May 16 from 10:30am to 4pm at Mossley Methodist Church on Chapel Street.

The event will feature a wide range of creative LEGO displays built by adult fans, offering visitors the chance to explore detailed and imaginative models.

Organisers say profits from the day will be shared between Mossley Cancer Committee and Mossley Methodist Church.

Entry is priced at £2.50 for adults and £1 for children aged five to 16, while under-fives can attend for free. Refreshments will also be available on the day.

The event is expected to attract families and LEGO enthusiasts alike, combining a fun day out with support for local good causes.