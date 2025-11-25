Hulme Grammar School showcases contribute to community in Impact Report

THE significant positive contribution that Hulme Grammar School makes to the local community and cross-sector education are highlighted in its new Public Benefit Impact Report.

The report has been published to coincide with the launch of the Independent Schools Council’s (ISC) annual Partnerships Week.

It celebrates the school’s wide-ranging community engagement and demonstrates its mission to deliver public good and share resources and expertise across the region.

It showcases successful collaborations with local state schools and community groups, reinforcing the belief that educational partnerships lead to mutual benefit and help all students reach their potential.

Key highlights from the report include:

Educational Outreach: Hulme Grammar School supported more than 25 local state schools across Oldham and Greater Manchester and welcomed almost 600 pupils to its campus for shared lessons, masterclasses in STEM and humanities, and sports training.

Access and Bursaries: The school provided over £750,000 in means-tested bursaries and scholarships annually, ensuring that one in five of its pupils benefit from significant fee assistance, promoting social mobility and access to a Hulme education regardless of financial background.

Shared Resources: The school leveraged its resources to host community events like the Winfield Literacy Award, where three young writers won book vouchers and their schools received £500 worth of books each to support literacy development.

Confirming its long-term commitment to educational excellence, the school has also recently launched the Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation & Technology (BMIIT).

Named in honour of former Maths teacher Brenda Mills, the Institute is dedicated to equipping young people with the skills and mindset to shape the future.

It fosters STEAM literacy through hands-on learning, industry collaboration, and real-world problem-solving, connecting students with experts and emerging technologies to empower the next generation of innovators in the region.

Kirsten Pankhurst, Principal, commented: “At Hulme Grammar School, we believe that an excellent education must extend outwards – into our neighbourhoods, our networks, and the lives of those who may never walk our corridors. Public benefit is not just a principle we value – it is a responsibility we embrace.”

Dr Chris Millington, Assistant Principal, Outreach said: “Partnerships Week is the ideal time to launch our Impact Report, as it underscores our core value of community contribution at Hulme Grammar School: that education is not a siloed endeavour.

“We firmly believe in pooling our resources, expertise, and talent to strengthen the educational fabric of our entire community.

“The numbers in this report represent countless hours of shared learning and collaboration that benefits not just our pupils, but thousands of young people across the North West.”

Hulme Grammar already has several key community events planned for the coming months, many of which are linked to the new BMIIT. These include a Forest School Stay and Play session for nursery-age children, the popular Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 29 and a Junior Hackathon hosted by the BMIIT, inviting young people to develop creative, tech-driven solutions under the guidance of industry mentors.

To read the full report follow the link and for any further enquiries please email: outreach@hulmegrammar.org