Pearson Solicitors call for better funding in face of family court delays

PEARSON Solicitors has called for more funds to help couples facing separation and divorce in order to reduce delays in the family court.

Emma Kendall, Head of Family Law at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers, made the call as part of the organisation’s Good Divorce Week, an initiative to help raise awareness of ways to minimise conflict for separating couples.

The call comes on the back of a parliamentary report, which reveals the average duration of private cases in the family court has increased from 26 weeks in 2018 to 41 weeks last year – a 36 per cent increase.

With latest statistics showing that, on average, over 1,000 cases are started in the family court each working day, these delays will not reduce without better resources.

Emma said: “As a member of Resolution, I follow a Code of Practice which means I’m helping couples find a non-confrontational approach to divorce and separation. This includes avoiding a lengthy and adversarial court process where possible.

“But a lack of funding for early legal advice means not enough couples can take this approach or find out too late about ways to improve outcomes for them and their children.

“Family courts in Oldham and Greater Manchester are at breaking point. Everyone working in them is doing their best, but without better resources I fear delays will only increase.

“That’s why, this Good Divorce Week, I’m calling on government, courts, and separating couples to work together to find a better way.”

Resolution’s Vision for Family Justice called on the Government to invest in early legal information and advice so couples have the best chance of reducing conflict and, where possible, avoiding a lengthy court process.

Melanie Bataillard-Samuel, National Chair of Resolution, added: “Our members are committed to helping separating couples minimise conflict.

“But they’re currently hampered by a perfect storm of an under-resourced court system, a lack of access to information and advice, and rising numbers of people having to represent themselves in court.

“I’m proud of our members’ efforts to raise awareness of these important issues during Good Divorce Week, as well as their commitment to our Code of Practice all year round.

“We’ll continue to make the case to government that our members cannot do this alone: we need to ensure the public has access to the right advice at the right time.”