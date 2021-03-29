Human bones found near Greenfield-Mossley border were from “anatomical specimens”

BONES discovered on the Greenfield-Mossley border last year have been identified as human.

But Greater Manchester Police say their investigation into the mystery discovery is over.

They also confirm there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the find by a member of the public in a landfill area off Calf Lane on October 17, 2020.

An investigation was launched and the area, adjacent to the River Tame and close to the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, cordoned off for several days while the remains were removed.

A GMP statement said: “Forensic examinations, and radio carbon dating, have concluded the bones are human and are believed to be more than 100 years old.

They are likely to have been left at the site more than 70 years ago.

“The identity of the bones remains unknown. However, it is believed that they may have been remnants of anatomical specimens such as those used for medical study in the early 20th century.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and no further investigation will take place.

“The coroner’s office has been kept updated with developments and is satisfied with GMP’s findings.”

