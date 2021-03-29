Vaccines given to more than 100,000 registered patients across Oldham

MORE than 100,000 registered patients in Saddleworth and Oldham have received their first coronavirus vaccination, including more than half of the borough’s adult population.

As of Sunday, March 28, 52 per cent of those over the age of 18 (102,215) had taken the opportunity to protect themselves from the virus, with 102,798 residents vaccinated in total.

This milestone comes only days after the one-year anniversary of the UK’s first national lockdown, when Oldham took part in a moment of reflection for those who are no longer with us.

Since the vaccination rollout began in mid-December last year, Oldham Council, the NHS and community partners have worked incredibly hard in challenging circumstances to vaccinate eligible residents as quickly as possible.

There are six vaccinations centres across the borough as well as pop-up clinics in local communities.

Residents have also been invited for their vaccinations at Greater Manchester’s Mass Vaccination Centre at the Etihad campus.

Anyone above the age of 50 or deemed clinically vulnerable is currently eligible for the vaccine in accordance with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

People living or working in a care home are also eligible alongside health and social care workers, people with a learning disability and people who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus.

So far 94 per cent of residents in the 80+ vaccine priority cohort (8,466) have received their first jab, as well as 95 per cent of the over 75s (7,237) and 86 per cent of those in the over 70s or clinically extremely vulnerable cohort (18,754).

In addition, 8,879 have been vaccinated in the over 65s (89 per cent), 21,379 between the age of 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions (72 per cent), 5,653 in the over 60s (83 per cent), 7,347 in the over 55s (75 per cent) and 7,685 in the over 50s (68 per cent).

The total number of residents to have received their second dose is 10,204 (5 per cent), with that figure now steadily increasingly as more people begin to receive their next appointments.

Mike Barker, Chief Operation Officer of Oldham Council and Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Over the last 12 months, Team Oldham has really pulled together to care for and support us all during the pandemic.

“This teamwork has been crucial in the rollout of the vaccination programme across our borough, which is playing a massive role in our return to normality.

“More than 100,000 residents have now received their first dose of the vaccine, which is truly incredible. Thousands more are now waiting for their turn to say ‘yes’ to the jab too.

“When it’s your turn, please play your part in having the vaccine. It is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from coronavirus and it has the potential to save tens of thousands of lives.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped to deliver the vaccine here in Oldham – you are all doing a fantastic job and we are forever in your debt.

“I also want to say how incredibly proud I am of everyone who has said ‘yes’ to the jab so far because every time someone receives their vaccination, we are all taking another step towards normality.

“It is really important to remember that our journey isn’t over yet though, even with the vaccine, and for us to get back to way things were, we must all ensure we continue to follow the guidance.

“If we all work together as one community, like we have done for so long now, we can do this.”

For more information on Oldham’s vaccination programme, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/vaccine

