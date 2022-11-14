Breaking News Featured News Remembrance

Hundreds gather at Pots and pans for Remembrance Day service

Gemma Carter November 14, 2022 No Comments

LOCALS hiked to the Pots and Pans war memorial to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Saddleworth fell silent as services and ceremonies took place across the villages in honour of the fallen.

Royal British Legion, Alison Clowes with Reverend John Rosedale at Pot and Pans

Residents of all ages, members of branches of the Royal British Legion, uniformed services and representatives of various organisations all gathered to pay their respects.

The Reverend John Rosedale led the proceedings, with music by Dobcross Brass Monkeys, at the annual event organised by the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion.

Huge crowds at the memorial to pay their respects

Silence fell and heads were bowed for the Act of Remembrance, a minute’s silence and the playing of The Last Post.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial by ward councillors, Saddleworth parish council representatives, local groups and organisations in tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

Two additional services took place in Uppermill earlier in the week to mark Armistice Day.

The evening service on November 7, organised by the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion by the war memorial in St Chad’s Gardens.

The service held at St Chads Gardens in Uppermill was the first of many to mark Remembrance across Saddleworth

Special guests included Chairman of Saddleworth parish, Cllr Pam Byrne, Saddleworth Parish councillors and standard bearers with five flags alongside cadets from squadrons across Oldham.

