Hunt down elves around Lees, Springhead and Grotton to save Christmas story

CHEEKY elves are back hiding in businesses around Lees, Springhead and Grotton – and this time they have stolen letters from a Christmas story.

Can you find the elves in the windows and help Santa get the letters back in the story?

Hunt down the elves and write down the letter they have. When you have all the letters, work out the sentence from a Christmas story and post your entry in the postbox at Co-op. Elf goodies to be won!

The Elf Hunt runs from Wednesday, December 1 to Sunday, December 19. Entry forms are available from Lees Library of the LSG Business Hub Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub

