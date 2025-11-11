Hunt on to find owner of Saddleworth’s ‘Mystery Machine’

THE HUNT is on to find ‘Scooby, Shaggy and the gang’ after the ‘Mystery Machine’ was slapped with a removal order after it was seemingly abandoned in Saddleworth.

A white Elddis 300 Special Camper Van decorated with flower power stickers and pastel green paint has been found without a registration plate on the corner of Spring Street and Thomas Street in Lees.

Now Oldham Council has issued a disposal order after reports of an ‘abandoned vehicle’ by neighbours.

Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Mark Kenyon certainly noticed the resemblance with the vehicle from the Scooby Doo cartoon.

He said: “Scooby, Shaggy and the Gang! You’ve forgotten the Mystery Machine and the Council are going to “dispose” of it (cos there’s no reg plates!).

“You’ve got until the 23rd Nov.”

To which one resident replied: “And they would have got away with it if it weren’t for those pesky councillors!”

A note from an environmental marshall has been taped to the vehicle requiring the owner to remove the van to a legal place of storage or dispose of it by Sunday, November 23.

It reads: “Under the provisions of the Refuse Disposal Act 1978 Oldham Council are satisfied that this vehicle has been abandoned. …

“If without reasonable excuse you contravene or fail to comply with any requirements of this notice, the Council will take necessary measures to remove this vehicle and dispose of it in an appropriate manner.”

A resident has claimed ownership of the van and sheepishly admitted ‘the reg plates are in the post’.

She added she had been going for a ‘hippy vibe’ aesthetic – rather than ‘Scooby-Doo’.

Local Authorities can remove vehicles deemed to be abandoned on public roads or ‘land in the open air.’

If they cannot identify an owner, they can sell it at auction or have it destroyed at an authorised treatment facility.

Abandoned vehicles can be reported via a local authority’s website.