Husteads riding school hits gold

A POPULAR Saddleworth riding school is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with a special poster that depicts a menagerie of past and present steeds in the form of one magnificent horse.

Horsewoman Judith Liversidge, owner of the Husteads Riding School in Dobcross, was forced to temporarily close the stables while the UK was in the clutches of the national Covid-19 lockdowns.

But government guidelines allowed her to reopen on March 29 this year, and to celebrate she called on the talents of riding instructress Grace Malone to design their commemorative poster.

Judith said: “All of my past and present horses’ names are in the portrait of the horse, as are the dogs, cats and donkeys of our past as well.

“I started giving rides around the area some years ago, when I was 13, and became a fully professional qualified instructor in the 1970s after obtaining a grant.

“My father was a gas lamp lighter and purchased the Husteads farm in the 1950s following his interest in the building of ‘Vardos’ (gypsy caravans).

“He actually bought me a small toy farmyard as a Christmas present when I was seven years old and from that moment I knew what I wanted to do.

“Over the years, I have owned 143 horses, some bred and trained at the riding school, some bought at horse sales.

“Many of the horses competed at a high level of dressage, show jumping and eventing, with the riders obtaining great achievements against privately owned horses.

“In 2011, the stables were burnt down and the local community helped to rebuild it. I don’t use internet, only word of mouth and old-fashioned traditional teaching.”

Husteads Riding School offers lessons to people of all ages with well-mannered and well-schooled horses suitable for all abilities.

If you are interested in booking, or would like more information, you can contact Judith on

01457 870904.

