Ian strikes right chord with music to moving poem

WHEN Ian Ball read a poem written to comfort people through the coronavirus crisis, he used his artistic talents to create an inspiring social media video now viewed almost 40,000 times. A member of a Saddleworth Musical Society, Ian admits he has been “overwhelmed” by the response to his collaboration with Calder Valley poet Philippa Atkin.

Suitably moved by the sentiment of Philippa’s work, In The Time of Quiet, the 61-year-old decided to set the words to music.

In little more than a day his finished article was ready for posting online.

“As soon as I read the words the two lines at the end caught my eye and I knew there was a mini chorus straight away,” said Ian, recently nominated for an award for his portrayal of Tevye in SMS’s autumn 2019 production of Fiddler on the Roof.

“A tune popped into my head and the chord sequence was virtually there from the start. It was serendipity.

“I thought to myself, ‘I am going to get his out in 24 hours’ But I failed-it took me 25.

“I realised no-one wanted to watch me play so I put a video together to accompany it.

“I used my own photographs to fit the words and music and spent five hours editing it altogether on a laptop.”

At this stage Ian and Philippa were still strangers. They eventually did link-up through the Write Out Loud poetry group.

“Having put it all together I thought I had better make an effort to try and find her,” added Ian.

“I sent Philippa a link to the video. She said she was in tears at the end of it.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response it has had. And once this crisis is over we are going to get together and have a gin and tonic.”

Philippa said of their joint effort: “Ian has done an amazing job and again the song and video are lifting people’s spirits and giving them hope.

“I am under no illusion it is a great piece of literature, but it does seem to have captured the zeitgeist.”

To view the video go to: https://tinyurl.com/vo77w3m

Ian’s portrayal of Teyve was his first lead role for SMS and earned him a District victory in the 2020 National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards. He now goes forward to the North West finals.

The Musical Society’s celebration of choral and brass band music in conjunction with Boarshurst Brass Band a Uppermill Civic Hall on Sunday, May 17 has been cancelled.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

