Kutchenhaus – more than a kitchen

IT is not exactly business as usual for a recently established kitchen retailer.

But while the new Kutchenhaus showroom in Holmfirth is closed, doors remain open for customers planning for a brighter future. So, Michael Nixon and Barry Reed, co-owners at the UK’s 33rd Kutchenhaus franchise, are introducing new ways for its customers to view, design and order contemporary products from respected German company, Nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer.

Rather than visiting their Huddersfield Road showroom, you can still benefit from Michael and Barry’s 26 years of experience by booking a design appointment online and then holding it remotely by video conferencing.

“February was a great month and March was beginning to be a great month as well,” explained Michael.

“We were getting some good momentum. So, we are trying to keep things going as much as we can.

“While people are at home they might be looking to get big projects moving along.

“We usually look at 10-12 weeks from design to fitting. Lead times and deliveries from Germany haven’t slowed down.

“So, by the time we are out of lockdown it could be possible to have a new kitchen installed.

“Our kitchens are great quality German product, designed and made to order.

“Nothing is stored in warehouses or taken off shelves. Everything made to order for each customer in one go, put on a lorry and delivered directly.

“It’s an efficient way of ordering and for a German product, at our price-point you are getting a custom-made German product at similar pricing to the UK competitors.”

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, said: “Kutchenhaus is on an ambitious growth path over the next two to three years.

“So, it is fantastic to see the opening of our first store in Holmfirth, a community we believe is a great location for a Kutchenhaus showroom, giving the people of Yorkshire access to German kitchens.”

“We have worked in the Kutchenhaus set-up for around 26 years at head office in Manchester and helped roll out the franchise model,” added Michael.

“But I live locally and when this opportunity arose, we decided to take the plunge.”

To book a design appointment visit the website www.kutchenhaus.co.uk/showroom/huddersfield and follow link from home page.

