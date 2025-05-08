Illustrated talk on Saddleworth Band Contest by Historical Society

SADDLEWORTH Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming lecture, “A History of the Saddleworth Band Contest,” an illustrated talk by Robert Rodgers, set to take place on Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 pm at Saddleworth Museum.

This free public event is part of the Society’s popular lecture series and aims to delve into the history of the Saddleworth Band Contest, one of the area’s most cherished and longstanding traditions.

Mr Rodgers will guide attendees through the evolution of the contest, illustrated with archival images and personal insights that celebrate its significance.

Founded in 1966, the Saddleworth Historical Society has played a crucial role in preserving and sharing the area’s rich heritage.

Over the years, the Society has published more than twenty books and developed a robust archive of historical documents, photographs, and maps, all housed at the Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

The Society also leads extensive research projects, such as documenting local gravestones and uncovering the stories of World War I servicemen and women from the region.

All are welcome to attend what promises to be an engaging and enlightening evening.

For more information, visit: www.saddleworth-historical-society.org.uk