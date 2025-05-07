Saddleworth sisters do it for themselves in cricket club’s first women’s team

By Amelia Parslow

A SADDLEWORTH cricket club has added a woman’s touch with its first ever female team.

The ladies at Friarmere CC are now in the thick of training after holding their inaugural session on Friday, May 2.

And the women’s team will take part in Soft Ball Cricket Festivals – but can still face local rivals.

The introduction of the latest side is being hailed as a big step for Friarmere CC, whose first XI plays in the Greater Manchester Cricket League’s Championship.

It is also hoped more women can get involved now it is up and running.

Friarmere Cricket Club’s secretary Bev Ramadhin said: “This is a great new venture for girls and ladies to participate in cricket at Friarmere – a club that has gone from strength to strength in development over recent years.

“It was great to welcome the ladies to the first training session on Friday, we had a great turn out and I hope this will inspire other women to get involved in playing at Friarmere CC.”

Friarmere CC has three men’s teams playing across the GMCL, alongside multiple junior teams in the Halifax League and All Stars Cricket for children aged 5-8.

Anyone interested in joining Friarmere CC is asked to contact Nathan Walker by emailing nxwalker13@gmail.com or Gary Kershaw by emailing Garykershaw70@hotmail.com.