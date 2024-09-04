Image of revamped Greenfield railway station unveiled

GREENFIELD railway station will see new footbridges installed over the track, providing much needed accessibility.

And images showing how it will look as part of a multi-billion pound rail project have been released.

Bosses at the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) scheme, which will see 70 miles of track from Manchester to York electrified, have unveiled what to expect ahead of the launch of a public consultation.

According to the image, one new bridge will be accessed by pedestrians from the top of the hill of Shaw Hall Bank Road.

While another further along the extended platform will provide much-needed access to the Huddersfield-bound platform via a lift that can be boarded from Oldham Road.

The extended areas on each track will give space for longer services to use the station, which would allow more seats.

TRU work in Saddleworth has already reached a stumbling block over what to do with the Uppermill level crossing known as Moorgate Halt.

The public consultation will also present further details on the installation of overhead line equipment on the iconic Uppermill Viaduct, also known as Saddleworth Viaduct.

TRU chiefs will launch a public consultation, which takes in the line from Stalybridge to Diggle, on Monday, September 16 until Friday, October 25.

A virtual consultation room and feedback form will open on 16 September at www.networkrail.co.uk/stalybridgetodiggle.

There will also be an in-person event at Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC on Tuesday, September 19, from 3pm until 8pm.

Following the consultation process, TRU will consider all the feedback received from the local community and other stakeholders.

A Transport and Works Act Order application will then be submitted to the Secretary of State in Summer 2025.

Mark Ashton, TRU Sponsor said: “The TRU Stalybridge to Diggle (Saddleworth) public consultation is the opportunity for the public to hear about our exciting plans for the area, which includes improved, more accessible stations at Mossley and Greenfield for the first time in the route’s history.

“We want to bring the people of Stalybridge, Heyrod, Mossley, Greenfield, Uppermill and Diggle with us on this journey.

“I urge the local community and businesses to look at our plans through our virtual consultation room or at the in-person events and let us know their thoughts through our feedback form.”

