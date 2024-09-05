The Benefits of an App for Businesses in the Saddleworth and Oldham Areas

THE Saddleworth and Oldham areas are unique locations for small to medium-sized businesses.

Plenty of people occupy this relatively small area, yet with this comes competition and the looming shadow of larger businesses in Manchester, Liverpool and beyond.

Many locations can also be quite rural, posing problems for businesses. One way companies in the area can address these issues is with the use of a mobile app and in this article, we discuss why you should consider one.

Better Connections to Customers

When a customer downloads your mobile application on their phone, you have a direct route of communication. They will carry this around with them all the time and if they allow notifications, you have a 24-hour method in which you can contact them. There is no form of customer communication like an app.

This also works the other way. It lets customers contact you more easily. If you are in a rural area like Saddleworth, away from the main cities, this can be a big boost. People can use it to solve problems or issues, and with the integration of FAQ sections and chatbots, it can improve your customer service without you having to do much.

Improving the Customer Journey

The customer journey is the path from an individual’s first few interactions with you, known as touchpoints, to the final purchase. With a website, you tend to increase these touchpoints. People have a longer path as they have to find web addresses, go through a browser, and then see what they want on the website.

An app eliminates many of the touchpoints, clearing the path from the meeting to a sale. Customers download an app, and once they open it they are in your world. It is not just retail and services that have used this technique either. The online gambling industry has implemented a host of casino apps UK that have not only streamlined this journey but redesigned elements to be enjoyed specifically in a mobile app. This makes gambling on them easier and more convenient, exactly how you should make the buying journey when you create an app.

It Helps Grow Your Brand

A mobile application acts as a digital ambassador for your business. With the right design, it can give an impression of what your business does and its ethos to people who have never interacted with you before. In a remote location like Saddleworth, this can be vital.

It can also help you learn a lot about your customers. As they provide data, it will tell you everything from their demographics to their shopping habits. This can usually take a lot of time and money to collect in other situations.

You can also build an app to provide unique experiences for your brand. Many retailers are beginning to integrate augmented reality into applications. This can let them do tasks such as view furniture in their own homes, or see fashion products about other items in their wardrobe. This can also be an advantage for remote businesses.

Apps do take an initial investment. Done right, and with the correct intent, it should pay for itself in no time. Decide on why you need one and what its purpose will be, then build upon it. You will soon have a unique connection to your customers in Saddleworth and beyond.

