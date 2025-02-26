Importance of hospice care highlighted in new campaign

A NATIONAL campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the importance of hospice care.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham is among over 140 hospices from across the UK who have come together as part of ‘This is Hospice Care’.

Spearheaded by Hospice UK, the TV advert aired across major channels this week and featured stories inspired by real-life patients and families.

Its aim is to encourage viewers to leave a gift in their Will, so hospice services can be provided for future generations.

Over the next 20 years, it is estimated that the number of people in Oldham’s population aged 65 or above will grow by 30 per cent.

However, the increased need for palliative and end-of-life care is met by a lack of funding, with NHS funds covering only a third of Dr Kershaw’s costs.

“Thanks to the incredible support of the Oldham community, our hospice is surviving,” said CEO Adele Doherty.

“But the financial pressure is increasing and we cannot exist on NHS funding alone. In 2024, 70 per cent of hospices were in a financial deficit.

“By leaving a gift in their Will, people are not only funding medical staff and equipment, but helping people to die with compassion and dignity.

“We are proud to act in alliance with Hospice UK, and we stand by our fellow hospices as we highlight our impact within local communities.”

By joining the campaign, Dr Kershaw’s – based in Royton – hopes to help people understand how to access hospice services. It is estimated that over 100,000 people in the UK die each year needing palliative care but not receiving it.

Nicola Heppenstall, Community Services Manager, said: “One of the perceptions we would like to challenge is that hospice care is paid for by patients and their families.

“All of our services, including our Inpatient Unit and Wellbeing Centre activities, are free to access. To keep them free, we are heavily reliant on fundraising and donations – including gifts in Wills.”

Another misconception is that people can only benefit from on-site hospice care.

In 2024, Dr Kershaw’s cared for 262 patients on its 12-bed Inpatient Unit. However, its work within the community extended across Oldham and beyond.

Its Hospice at Home service, which supports people who want to die at home, included 2,513 visits by experienced nurses.

A total of 7,285 visits were completed by its Caring Hands healthcare assistants, who help with personal care, medication, toileting, diet and emotional support.

To find out more about leaving a gift in your Will to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, visit www.drkh.org.uk/giftinwill

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

