Clog iron set to go to new Mayor of Austerlands Paul Clegg

THE new Mayor of Austerlands Paul Sykes says ‘it’s an honour’ to have been chosen for the role.

Paul will be inaugurated as the 23rd Mayor at a ceremony at The Three Crowns on Wednesday, April 2.

He will receive the iconic ceremonial silver clog iron chain of office from retiring Mayor Susan Smith, a tradition which was reintroduced in 1998.

Paul commented: “It’s an honour to have even been thought about, let alone chosen.”

The Mayor’s ceremonial duties include leading the first band in the Whit Friday band contest onto Dawson’s Field and presenting contest prizes, opening the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group’s Family Fun Day, and placing a wreath in Austerlands on Remembrance Sunday.

Paul, whose wife Joan served as Mayor in 2018, is a stalwart community figure, particularly with the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group of which he is a founding member.

He has worked on various projects with them including the Family Fun Day, gardening and tree planting schemes, the local Christmas tree and Whit Friday band contests.

Before retirement, he put his hand to various trades including as a motor engineer and repairing and maintaining heavy plant equipment before moving into management.

He attended university as a mature student and became a teacher, working with disaffected and challenging young people.

