‘Impressive’ A Level results for Oldham Hulme Grammar School students

The ‘impressive’ A Level grades achieved by students at Oldham Hulme Grammar despite complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been praised by the school’s principal.

CJD Mairs said: “This is an A Level results day like no other. Set against the backdrop of continuing concerns about public health, this year’s grades have been awarded by a combination of school centre assessed grades and statistical modelling devised by Ofqual.

“The overall picture for our year group is of an impressive set of grades, and it is possible to quote excellent statistics.

“41 per cent of our grades are at A*/A level and 66% at A*/B, with 22 per cent of the cohort achieving at least three grade As.

“There are many superb individual sets of results with our top performer being awarded five A* grades and two other students three A* and 1 A.

“However, at Oldham Hulme Grammar School we teach individual students, not an overall set of statistics and we care deeply about their well-being and success.

“We recognise it has not been easy for the Government and Ofqual to design a system which would balance fairness to this year’s students with having comparability with previous year’s examination results.

“It has been clear for some time that any statistical model used by the exam boards would produce some individual results which do not reflect what those students deserve or would have achieved, and we share the frustration of students who find themselves in this position.

“The uncertainty students have faced throughout this process is now compounded by late announcements surrounding changes to appeals and the use of mock examinations.

“Where we see grades which do not reflect what our students should have achieved, we will be doing all we can to assist them to challenge this, as well as supporting them as they move on to the next stage of their education.”

