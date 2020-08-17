Royal George pub closes its doors after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The ROYAL George pub on Manchester Road, Greenfield has closed its doors temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement made by the pub earlier today says:

“A member of our front of house team tested positive for Covid and they are now self-isolating.

“As a precaution we have temporarily closed and will reopen when we have taken further advice that it is safe to do so.

“We are following all the government guidelines regarding test and trace, and even though we are confident that the pub was not the source of the infection it is now being given specialist anti-viral cleaning just to be completely sure.”