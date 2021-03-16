In Greenfield it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

CHRISTMAS is definitely coming early to Greenfield with plans for a best ever festive lights display.

The village is often outshone by others across Saddleworth but a local businesswoman is determined that will change this year.

With an inaugural Christmas market – subject to a lessening of the coronavirus pandemic – planned as well (November 26-28), Donna Simpson is optimistic the centre of Greenfield can step out of the seasonal shadows.

She has already formed an organising committee and received a sizeable donation to start the fundraising efforts.

“Christmas is my favourite time of the year,” explained Donna, proprietor of Greenfield Café on Kinders Lane and landlady at the King William IV pub.

“Greenfield has always been a little quieter and less bright than some of the other villages. But there is no reason why we can’t try and match them.

“I have wanted to do it for a couple of years now and I have finally decided to get on with putting more lights up in the street.

“The first year will be a learning curve. But if we keep fundraising there is no reason why we can’t do more and more each year.

“Hopefully, once we start it will encourage residents to get into the same spirit.”

Donna plans to start a crowdfunding page to boost funding while also approaching other local businesses for support.

She also hopes to work in conjunction with StreetScene Greenfield who organise the annual Christmas tree lights switch on and carol service.

“If we all work together the better it will be for the village,” she said.

