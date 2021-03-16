Just champion – every little helps lifting spirits during lockdown

COMMUNITY champion Greg Barratt helped Tesco Greenfield say it with flowers and cash during the latest lockdown.

Six projects and organisations each received £1,000 as part of the Chew Valley Road store’s Bags of Help, blue token scheme.



They are Friarmere Cricket Club, Broadfield Primary School, Oldham, Henshaws Society for the Blind, Hope Hill Foundation, Unity School Support for African Families plus Werneth and Freehold Community Development.

Greg and colleagues also supported care homes and charities with hampers and other food donations.

Additionally, a group of unsuspecting Greenfield residents received a complimentary bunch of flowers delivered to their doorsteps as a lockdown pick-me-up.



“It has been hard with the lockdown to actually do my job as I normally would,” explained Greg.

“But during lockdown we have supplied PPE to local schools and the public houses for their staff.

“We made up hampers for residents and their carers at nursing homes – Stoneleigh House, Springhead and Oakdene Care Home, Lees plus Housing 21 properties at Chew Vale and Wood Square.



“And we also walked through Greenfield village with 30 bunches of flowers to leave on randomly selected doorsteps. Just to bring a smile,” added Greg. “And the feedback was amazing.”

Oldham Helping Hands also received a food donation as part of their work helping the homeless and less fortunate in Oldham, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

