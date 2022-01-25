In memory: Harold Hilary Nield, a man of many talents

09.11.1930 – 10.01.2022

Harold was a well-known character around Saddleworth who involved himself wholeheartedly in the community.

He passed away with family around him at the Royal Oldham Hospital on Monday, January 10.

His funeral will be held at Hollinwood Crematorium on Friday February 4 at 2pm. No flowers, but instead donations to The Christie Charity.

He was the former landlord of the Cross Keys in Uppermill and was involved in the resurrection of the Rushcart Festival and the start of the annual beer walks.

As a young man he played trumpet in Stalybridge Brass Band and has had a lifelong affiliation with brass bands, holding monthly concerts at the Cross Key during the 1970s.

Harold was the original Skipper of the Benjamin Outram and Pennine Moonraker and was also involved with Broadhurst Outdoor Pursuits Committee, renovating their building in Greenfield.

He was well-known on the folk scene, having clubs in Stalybridge and Mossley, and then Wednesday nights at the Cross Keys. He was also a founding member of the Saddleworth Folk Festival Committee and loved performing too.

Harold was a member of the Labour Party, involving himself in local politics and standing for Saddleworth East in May 2000.

He took part in surveying the accessibility of the public footpaths around the area and organised charity fundraising events with friends and family.

He leaves wonderful memories of an inspirational man and his family and friends will all miss him so much.

