In My Shoes share stories of home, place, and community at Millgate Arts Centre

WHAT does ‘home’ mean to you? That is the thought-provoking question in the latest original piece of theatre by In My Shoes Theatre Company.

The ensemble of artists with disabilities will deliver ‘Welcome Home’, including songs, movement, poetry and storytelling, at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Saturday, May 9, starting at 7.30pm.

The piece explores a sense of belonging and the different interpretations of what home is, inspired by lived experiences of home settings in the care system in childhood and adulthood, supported accommodation and living with family and partners. The piece also celebrates the importance of community.

Emily Skeldon, founder and artistic director of In My Shoes, said: “I am so proud to welcome you to this first sharing of ‘Welcome Home’, a piece in continuous development.

“This project has been generously supported by funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated artists, who throughout this process have shown immense trust, vulnerability, and openness in exploring their lived experiences of home.

“While each of us holds a different understanding of what home means personally, we have discovered a shared sense of belonging within the community we have built together over the past five years.

“’ Welcome Home’ has provided an opportunity to explore, to be heard, and to share stories of home, place, and community.

“I am incredibly proud of our young artists for their courage to dream, believe, and achieve.”

The piece also has the seal of approval from Olivier Award-winning actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who joined the group for a special preview.

Emily said: “It was an amazing and unforgettable day. Julie met our artists, explored the diorama miniature sets, and spent time with the group.

“She was incredibly warm and generous, and we are so grateful for her time and support.”

Tickets for ‘Welcome Home’ are selling fast but are available to book via the Millgate website here.

Find out more about In My Shoes theatre group on Facebook and Instagram or email: inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com