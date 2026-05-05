New road markings to tackle congestion at Dovestones

NEW ‘keep clear’ road markings are sending a strong message to drivers near Dovestones Reservoir as authorities try to prevent a repeat of recent congestion.

Andy Holian, Neighbourhood Sergeant for the Saddleworth and Lees, confirmed in his recent Neighbourhood Alert email that the request for a ‘keep clear’ box has been granted at the popular Greenfield beauty spot.

He wrote to residents: “I am pleased to share that, following a recent meeting with Oldham Council and a request for improvements to the roads around Dovestones, Saddleworth, work has now been carried out at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Bank Lane (the entrance to Dovestones).

“A new ‘Keep Clear’ box has been introduced to help improve traffic flow in this area.”

He continued: “My team and I will be conducting additional patrols around Dovestones and the surrounding roads.

“Anyone who fails to comply with this new road marking may be dealt with for the offence of wilful obstruction.

“We hope this measure will help prevent a repeat of the recent congestion, where the road became completely blocked by drivers attempting to access the Dovestones car park when it was already full and marshals were working hard to keep traffic moving.

“I kindly ask all visitors and those passing through the area to follow the current traffic management signs and enforcement in place.

“Where possible, please seek alternative parking to avoid congestion and road blockages, which can hinder access for emergency services and prevent local residents from reaching their homes.

“Thank you for your cooperation and continued support in keeping the area safe and accessible for everyone.”