Individuals and groups asked to sew patches of positivity for ‘Togetherness’ project

INDIVIDUALS and groups across Oldham are invited to join a community project to create a patchwork quilt representing ‘Togetherness’.

Stitch is a creative community project from Oldham Coliseum Theatre in partnership with Women’s Chai Project, Housing 21, Jigsaw Homes and Pakistani Community Centre.

While people are currently separated by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the theatre and its partners are asking Oldhamers to applique / embroider a patch of fabric responding to the theme ‘Togetherness’.

Patches created individually will be joined together into a patchwork quilt by the Coliseum’s professional Wardrobe team.

The quilt containing the collective creative responses from across Oldham will be shared at the theatre when the theatre reopens.

Patches of positivity inspired by the theme ‘Togetherness’

What has given you hope during this crisis?

Who or what has made you feel connected even when apart from other people?

What does it mean to feel together?

A guide pack with simple step-by step instructions in English and Urdu is available to download from the Coliseum website: https://www.coliseum.org.uk/stitch/

Patches should be 20inches (45cm) squared in total, with an inner border of 1inch (2.5cm).

The theatre welcomes any form of response: needlework, poetry, photography, drawing or a pieces of writing, in any colours and materials. If the response is not sewn the theatre will devise a creative way to display it.

All participants are invited to share their works-in-progress on Social Media: @OldhamColiseum on Twitter or @oldhamcoliseumtheatre on Facebook

