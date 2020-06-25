New recruits at Cornerstone Design & Marketing in Lees

CORNERSTONE Design & Marketing has made a number of new appointments across various departments, increasing its staff to 17.

Latest recruits at agency, based in Lees, include journalist Gill Potts, from Stalybridge, and account manager Alana Allan, from West Yorkshire.

Gill has joined Cornerstone’s PR department with an extensive CV and contacts. Her experience includes writing, sub-editing and news gathering for weekly and daily newspapers.

She has worked on a number of high-profile news stories including the legacy of the Moors murders, Dr Harold Shipman, the murder of British Army soldier Fusilier Lee Rigby, and the Manchester Arena terror attack.

In addition, Gill has magazine and feature-writing experience and has also been a freelance writer for agencies across Greater Manchester.

Now at Cornerstone, her writing role includes producing content for business and consumer audiences such as press releases, website content and email marketing and social media campaigns.

Alana is another new appointment at Cornerstone and is an account manager.

She is working with clients including North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), Greater Manchester Combined Authority and LTE Scientific in Saddleworth.

Her experience includes working on global client accounts across a range of industries including automotive brands Lexus and Toyota and tech centric B2B clients such as FreedomPay and Flexera.

Her role includes regular contact with clients and briefing projects to Cornerstone’s in-house graphic design, digital media, website development and PR teams.

As an account manager she ensures projects run smoothly, hit deadlines, keep to budget and are of the highest standard.

Cornerstone, founded in 2007 by managing director David Wadsworth, moved to larger, bespoke headquarters late last year and enjoyed growth above 40 per cent in 2019 after multiple contract wins.

The agency works with clients in sectors including gyms and leisure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, engineering, structural design, property, building society, arts and tourism. In addition, it works with charity and research organisations.

