Investigation launched into cricket club claims

SADDLEWORTH Cricket Club is at the centre of an investigation into an alleged incident during a match.

And league bosses may issue a severe punishment if what a player is accused of doing against nearby Greenfield CC is proven.

Greater Manchester Cricket League officials confirmed to Saddleworth Independent they are investigating an incident during the Championship fixture on Saturday, April 29.

Claims on social media made against one of the Well-I-Hole Road club’s players have escalated into a full-on probe by the league.

The GMCL told Saddleworth Independent: “The Greater Manchester Cricket Board are investigating a disciplinary offence in relation to the game and we will publish details when the procedures are finalised.

“As with any offences, we have a range of penalties available to us as we operate to the ECB Conduct Regulations.”

Those England and Wales Cricket Board regulations state a level two offence includes: “using language or gesture to another cricketer, umpire, team official or spectator that, in the circumstances, is obscene or of a seriously insulting nature.”

According to the rules, it carries a two-match ban but it adds: “The disciplinary chair or disciplinary panel shall take into account all aggravating and mitigating factors when determining the appropriate sanction.

“The disciplinary chair or disciplinary panel shall determine whether, and to what extent, to depart from the standard sanctions and/or to impose additional penalties as they deem fit.

“Including (but not limited to) the following, which may be suspended (in full or in part): (a) Caution or reprimand (b) Letter of apology (c) Fine of no more than £500 (d) Ban of a period of matches or weeks (e) Expulsion of the cricketer from a League or competition.”

Saddleworth CC has launched its own investigation into the alleged scenes – and asked for any social media posts referring to them to be removed.

It said: “We would like to make it known that we have received a formal complaint via email regarding matters that allegedly occurred during last Saturday’s 1st XI league fixture.

“The club are investigating this matter internally.

“We will not be responding to any comments made on any social media platform.

“We request that any posts regarding this matter are taken down and allow the correct processes to take place.

“We have already communicated with the email complainant and will continue to do so throughout the process.”

It is not yet known how long a GMCL investigation will take.

