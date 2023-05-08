Community brews up funds for Francis House Children’s Hospice

COMMUNITY Brew sessions at the Satellite Centre are going down a treat with locals.

The sessions are held on the second Monday of each month from 10.30am-midday, offering tea and coffee, homemade cakes and biscuits, along with friendly chat.

And the volunteers rounded off the big Coronation weekend with a special coffee morning to raise funds for Francis House Children’s Hospice.

The team has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities since its inception.

Led and co-ordinated by Liz Rooke, the team continues to support twelve charitable causes in the year ahead, with next mont’s brew raising funds for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team

To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation, on Monday, May 8, organisations across the country to volunteer as part of ‘The Big Help Out’ that provided people with the opportunity to make a difference in their communities.

