Investigations after two people found dead at Saddleworth reservoir

POLICE are investigating how a man and woman were found dead in the wreckage of a car pulled from a Saddleworth reservoir.

The two deceased were discovered in a vehicle that is believed to have gone into Crook Gate, close to the A640 Huddersfield Road near Denshaw.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision beside that body of water and Dowry Reservoir at about 10.10am on Saturday, March 15.

Following investigations, it is now understood the vehicle had entered the water and the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were recovered at the scene.

Now Greater Manchester Police is looking into the circumstances as it supports the family’s next of kin, who have been contacted.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 10.10am Saturday 15 March 2025, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Crook Gate Reservoir on Huddersfield Road in Denshaw.

“Officers attended the scene and following investigations, it is believed that a vehicle has entered the Reservoir.

“Sadly, the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s were recovered. Their next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A scene remains in place and an investigation is continuing in relation to how the vehicle ended up in the body of water.

“The family ask for privacy at this time.”

