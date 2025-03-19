Morris Men pull on clogs for Manchester Folk Festival appearance

SADDLEWORTH Morris Men are pulling on their clogs, bells and hats for a special appearance at the Manchester Folk Festival.

The side, which celebrated 50 years in 2024, is proud to have been asked to dance as part of the multi-venue event, which runs from March 20-22 in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Saddleworth Morris Men will make their appearances at Cutting Room Square, Ancoats, at 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, March 22, and also at other places in the city during the day.

It is the first time they have performed at a public event this year as they prepare for their dance season to restart at Easter.

Traditionally, they launch on Maundy Thursday outside the King William IV pub in Greenfield, followed by dancing across the Easter Weekend.

They will also soon start preparing for the popular annual Rushcart Festival, taking place this year on the Bank Holiday Weekend of August 23-24.

Find out more about Saddleworth Morris Men and their upcoming events and performances on their Facebook page.

Manchester Folk Festival brings together a diverse range of artists who represent the broad definition of contemporary folk music. Find out more online: https://manchesterfolk.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

