It’s not too late to enrol at Hopwood Hall College

IT is not too late to kick-start your future by taking a course at Hopwood Hall College.

The College, which has campuses in both Middleton and Rochdale, is still giving people the opportunity to enrol and gain life-changing qualifications.

There are a diverse range of pathways to choose from, including full-time courses, part-time courses and Apprenticeships.

The vocational routes are perfect for those who want to master a skillset and increase their employability ahead of entering the crowded job market.

There are also university-level qualifications for those ready to do their degree differently and make that all-important leap into Higher Education.

Meanwhile, those with their eyes on another university can take one step closer to seizing a place at their chosen institution by doing an Access course at Hopwood.

This route is designed to help people who don’t have traditional qualifications to gain the skills and experience needed to qualify for Higher Education.

It is a hugely popular pathway because students with Advanced Learner Loans don’t have to pay back the fees if they go on to successfully complete a degree.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College, said: “We’re confident that there’s a course for everyone at Hopwood Hall College.

“During these uncertain times there really is no need to feel like you’re floundering or lacking in direction.

“Instead you can start moving towards the life you deserve – whether that’s your dream job or being accepted into the university of your choice.”

Hopwood is also offering members of the public the opportunity to upskill with a variety of free (subject to eligibility criteria), flexible, part-time courses.

You can gain career-boosting qualifications in areas such as business, accounting, computing and health care in order to make yourself stand out from other candidates vying for similar employment opportunities in the future.

The part-time schedule is designed to accommodate people who need to juggle education and training with responsibilities such as family and employment.

There are even online courses, providing learners with the freedom to pick the time and place in which to knuckle down and add to their expertise.

The nature of flexible learning has also proven to be so valuable in this post-lockdown world where people might feel it’s safer and more effective upskilling from home depending on the circumstances at the time.

Whichever route you choose to go down, you can be sure that there’s a brighter future on the horizon!

To enrol at Hopwood, email: enquiries@hopwood.ac.uk

You can find a full list of part-time and flexible learning options online: www.hopwood.ac.uk/part-time-short-courses

