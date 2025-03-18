ITV filming to close Royton park

A PARK in Royton will close over a couple of days to enable ITV crews to film scenes for a drama series.

Oldham Council has confirmed that the closure will impact Tandle Hill Park.

It will be shut on Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25, for filming of the second season of ‘After the Flood’.

The drama, starring Sophie Rundle and Philip Glenister, first aired in January 2024 as a police officer investigated the death of an unidentified man after a flash flood strikes a small English town.

As the cameras are set up, the car park at Tandle Hill Road will be closed from 7am on the Monday until filming is complete.

The park will remain open during the day, but from 5pm to 2am, all access routes to the park will be shut off.

Signs will be placed at park entrances in advance to notify visitors.

The local authority is warning local residents that some filming will involve fire effects and quad bikes, which is part of the production and will be carefully managed with security in place.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

