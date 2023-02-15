Jimmy socking it to customers after securing shop

AN UPPERMILL schoolboy who set himself up dying socks has made it to the high street after a store signed up to stock his products.

Jimmy Magee started his venture as he was not old enough to get a job – he is only 13-years-old.

But it has proved so popular, Uppermill clothing specialists Room 14 signed up to have them on its shelves after owner Rowan Hines spotted them online.

And it is already attracting customers and sales, some who have come from outside the area after seeing them in Instagram.

“I just needed money for stuff like clothes,” entrepreneur Jimmy admitted about the start of the business.

“I’d seen people dying socks online before and decided to do that.

“Some of them are easy to dye. At first, I soak them in salt water, so the dye sticks, then I wrap them in elastic bands, then you dye them with bleach and put the dye over them.

“I started with a stall at school and one in Diggle, but I come in Room 14 quite a lot and Rowan saw what I did online and messaged me.

“We’re trying to set up an account online so people can buy them too – and I’d like to do t-shirts as well but it’s a bit expensive.”

Seeing Jimmy’s products, which cost £10 a pair, being stocked in Room 14 has filled mother Leeann with even more pride.

Especially as her son is balancing that with Saddleworth School work and playing for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

She told the Independent: “I’m the proudest my there is – there aren’t many 13-years-old that do this.

“Jimmy’s wanted a job for about two years now and no-one would give him one because of his age.

“We’ve actually set up a little timetable as he’s got his rugby, school and he’s just started Marne Cadets – he’s really busy.

“When he comes home from school, he does an hour’s homework, then an hour socks and depending on what else he’s got on he’ll do more in the evening.

“He’ll do more at the weekend – he’s making 60 or 70 pairs a day!”

Jimmy has been accepted to host a stall at a huge event this month at Manchester’s Sportcity with more than 3,000 people expected to attend.

Organisers have told him 1,000 pairs of socks may not be enough, with further displays in Leeds and Sheffield to come.

But Rowan, who’s business is on New Street, is in no doubt he will be a success, just as he is being at his store.

“Jimmy’s socks came up through my Instagram feed but I didn’t know it was him. Leeann had been in as a customer buying for her husband but I didn’t join the dots.

“I’d seen the product and I’m product-led, I knew tie dye was going to be a big trend for this year and looked into it a bit more and learned the story.

“I though, ‘Number one, it’s a great product. Number two, it’s a great story.’ Randomly, they came in in the new year and asked him, ‘Do you stock in shops?’

“He said no and I replied, ‘Would you be interested in doing it here as it would work really well for me?’

“Within two hours, he’s let me know his product range and his price. He said, ‘That’s the price, there are my products.’

“He brought some samples down the day after and I picked out six colours initially. I scaled it down to four but as it’s gone so well, I’ll go back to six.

“I knew from a business point of view it was a good opportunity for both of us. It’s a unisex product too – I’ve got guys and girls wearing them.

“I’ve had a good reaction and Jimmy actually works better than some of the established brands I work with!”

