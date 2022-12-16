Job Vacancies at Wood, Manchester

Host – Homage

Wood Manchester is looking for a host for its sophisticated cheese and wine room Homage. This is an exciting and unique opportunity for an individual who has a good knowledge for wine and a love of cheese. This is a full-time role, working four days a week at our restaurant in Manchester City Centre.

The role will require a high level of customer service and attention to detail, experience and knowledge of wine service and a genuine passion and enthusiasm for hospitality at its best.

WSET knowledge is preferred but not essential.

Salary from £24,000 (dependent on experience) plus service charge.

CV and covering letter to anna@woodmanchester.com

Reservations Host – Wood Manchester

We are seeking an experienced host to join our team at Wood Manchester. The role will require great communication skills, (both written and verbal) and an understanding of delivering a high quality guest experience.

This is a part time role for 20-25 hours per week and will involve daytime administration tasks and early evening support welcoming guests into the restaurant. It is anticipated that the role will be split across 3-4 days.

Ideally you will have experience in a similar setting and a positive and friendly personality is essential.

Hourly rate of £10.25 plus service charge

CV and covering letter to anna@woodmanchester.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

