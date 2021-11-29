Job vacancy: Marketing Account Manager

at Handshake Limited

Position: Marketing Account Manager

Marketing Account Manager Location: Saddleworth, Greater Manchester

Saddleworth, Greater Manchester Hours: Full time – 09:00 – 17:30

Full time – 09:00 – 17:30 Salary: £21 > £26,000 dependent on experience

£21 > £26,000 dependent on experience Please email your CV and covering letter to: dan@handshakegroup.com

Handshake Limited, an entertainment company based in Uppermill, has more than 40 years’ experience managing artistes and producing and promoting theatre shows, concerts, corporate events and private functions.

The person: We’re looking for a well organised and enthusiastic individual with excellent interpersonal, communication and administrative skills to fill the role of Marketing Account Manager.

Most importantly you must be a self-motivated person who prides yourself on the quality of the work you do and your ability to get things done.

The environment: Working in the fast-paced Entertainments environment, your role will be to manage the creation and delivery of the marketing strategy for a number of artistes/ performers that we manage and promote.

You will work alongside other account manager(s) reporting to the Operations Manager. We are a flexible and relaxed office where everyone is expected to be self-motivated, work hard and not require micro-management. Attention to detail is essential in this role alongside the ability to keep lots of plates spinning at the same time.

Experience within the Entertainments industry although preferred is not essential.

Experience in Marketing is essential as is being the right personality to work in our friendly, dedicated, creative and vibrant team.

Your responsibilities would be:

Assessing the marketplace for each event we are promoting and manage the marketing for it, taking into account variables such as age / location etc.

Liaising with marketing teams at the theatres and concert venues we have bookings in as they deliver the marketing locally using their local knowledge and contacts.

Creating, analysing and approving marketing plans and budgets for each event alongside the theatre marketing teams and adapting them when necessary.

Creating and posting digital content for social media platforms.

Writing copy for, collating and proof-reading information packs, press releases, direct mail letters, e-shots, brochures, programmes, leaflets and posters.

Collating and analysing ticket sales information from our on-sale events and adjusting our marketing plans and efforts based on the findings.

Booking advertising for TV, radio, press, social media and outdoor poster sites etc..

Briefing and liaising with designers to create artwork for our events / artistes.

Collating and ordering print material such as, brochures, posters and programmes.

Arranging interviews and organising competitions / promotions for TV, radio and press.

Liaising with the artistes / bands you manage the marketing for to ensure they are happy and involved with the process.

Skills required:

Excellent grasp of the English language, both written and verbal.

Marketing of products as our artistes / bands / events are products to be sold.

Social Media management including paid and unpaid posting and content creation.

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop / InDesign and or Canva or similar would be beneficial.

Knowledge and experience using Microsoft Office programmes especially Excel.

Excellent communication, organisation, time management and prioritisation skills.

An ability to form good working relationships both in person and by phone / e-mail.

Strong negotiation skills: an understanding of how to get what you need from people.

Able to bring creative ideas to the table and brainstorm within a team environment.

Keen interest in the entertainment/music industry.

