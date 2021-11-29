Muddy marvels with renovation work

A GROUP of volunteers has put away its strimmers, saws, spades and even wheelbarrows until next year after completing their final assignment of 2021.

But Oldham Ramblers’ footpath clearance group ended their activities for the year with arguably their hardest and dirtiest job.

Footpath 242 was their destination – the riverside path linking Spring Street and Bridge Street in Uppermill. The route had been closed for eight years until it re-opened back in June.

Years of neglect have taken its toll on certain section and recent torrential rain only churned up sections of the path.

Undeterred, the group led by footpath clearance secretary Ken Smith spent a day laying gravel and perforated land drains in the muddiest sections of the path.

Oldham Council contributed funds towards the work and Liam Kennedy, the authority’s Public Rights of Way officer, visited the site to view the hard work.

The group was also indebted to a delivery driver from home improvements providers, Wickes, for dropping off the bags of gravel onto the footpath.

The Saddleworth path was the 30th tackled by the Ramblers in 2021 to ensure better access to the borough’s network of footpaths.

As part of next year’s work schedule, they will return to do further work at the Carr Lane/Bridge Street end plus a small section on the Spring Street side and entrance.

