Join Dr Kershaw’s virtual thanksgiving and remembrance service for loved ones

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is inviting families to come together in their own homes and light a candle in memory of a loved one at a virtual thanksgiving and remembrance service.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 17 at 8 pm as part of the national Dying Matters Week, which runs from May 11-17.

Throughout the week, the Hospice’s social media will be dedicated to opening up conversations about dying, bereavement and loss as well as highlighting topics including bereavement support and the importance of preparing a will.

Due to the current lockdown, Dr Kershaw’s, based on Turf Lane in Royton, will not be able to conduct its annual Thanksgiving or Remembrance services, which were due to take place on Sunday, May 17.

Instead, the Hospice is asking members of the community to join in an event virtually from their own homes on the Sunday evening.

Each person can light a candle in memory of someone they love. To continue the celebration, they are asked to share a picture of their candle via social media using the #ILightThisCandleFor, including their loved one’s name and any special memories they want.

Dr Kershaw’s is also encouraging people who do not use social media to join in this event by reaching out to their friends or family via the phone to share their memories of their loved ones.

“At Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, Dying Matters Week is an extremely important time, helping us to highlight the importance of Hospice care and allowing us to remember the high value we place on dignity, respect, and the wishes of the people we love who are ill,” said Adele Doherty, Clinical Matron.

“Within the Hospice environment, discussions around end-of-life care are so very important as well as conversations on how to support bereaved families.

“We need to break down the taboo and not be afraid to talk about death. We urge more families to start conversations and share their wishes with their loved ones.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses within Oldham. Find out more on their website: https://www.drkershawshospice.org.uk

