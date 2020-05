Travelling by bus? Stagecoach Manchester has issued some advice for people using their service:

▪️ Please use exact fare if paying cash. Drivers will not be giving out change. Leftover change will be donated to NHS charities.

▪️ Keep an empty seat next to you and try to avoid getting close to fellow passengers.

▪️ To help reduce the spread of the virus, please take your newspaper with you when you get off the bus.

▪️ Only travel if your journey is essential

