Join in the fun at Oldham Digital Festival 2023

OLDHAM Library is hosting a celebration of all things digital on Saturday, March 25.

Oldham Council and Peshkar, one of the country’s leading arts organisations, have organised a day of coding, digital art, games, workshops and help and advice – and it’s all free.

You’ll be able to explore and experiment with professional and young digital artists from across the borough.

At the event you’ll be able to:

Get help and advice in Tech and Tea sessions.

Give your little ones the chance to have a go at coding in Little Coders.

Watch Hidden Voices Mother Tongue – poetry and performance from Peshkar.

Take part in a Digi Drop in with Lifelong Learning

See what Hack Oldham have got going on.

Plus, much more. There really is something for all ages to enjoy.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture, said: “These days it’s important you are digitally savvy not only to help get ahead in your career but also when it comes to doing everyday tasks, such as ordering shopping online. It makes things so much easier.

“So, it’s great Peshkar and our staff have organised an event that will give young people the chance to get stuck in, learn skills and have a go at something new.

“But it’s also about having fun. I’d urge anyone who is interested to come along on the day and get involved.”

The day runs from 10am until 4pm.

Oldham Library, Cultural Quarter, Greaves Street, Oldham, OL1 1AL. Tel: 0161 770 8000.