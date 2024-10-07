Join Litter Heroes to tackle more rubbish and grot spots

GROT spots and unsightly rubbish are being targeted by community heroes in a bid to keep Lees, Springhead and Grotton clean and tidy.

LSG Litter Heroes, which was formed in 2022, take to the streets each month between March and November to keep the villages ship-shape.

And locals are welcome to join them on their next community litter picks so they can reach more places across the area.

Their planned dates are:

Thursday, October 3 – Grotton, 6pm – 7pm

Saturday, October 12 – Springhead, 10am – 12noon

Tuesday, October 22 – Lees, 6pm – 7pm

Sunday, November 3 – Grotton, 10am – 12noon

Saturday, November 17 – Springhead ,10am – 12noon

Meeting places are confirmed each month on the group’s Facebook page, which boasts nearly 200 members.

Gloves, litter picks and bags are provided but feel free to bring your own. Rubbish is collected at the end.

The group also hosted their first Eco Sessions over the summer holiday to make sure the younger generations are helping to look after their community.

They started with a litter pick across Lees before discussing rubbish in the community and the world, and then crafting posters about littering and bottle top creatures.

Karen Jakeman, one of the organisers, said: “What a fantastic bunch of Litter Heroes we had at our first Eco Sessions. They were so enthusiastic to help clean up Lees and with five bags of rubbish they did a great job.

“Top of their find list were cigarette butts, plastic bottles and cans.

“They voiced their concerns about how litter harms animals and they said that even though they felt great after helping to clean up the village they were also very disappointed by how much litter there was.”

To find out more or join in, visit the Facebook page or get in touch by email lsglitterheroes@gmail.com or call 07392 576408. Any ideas, suggestion dates or grot spots are welcome.

