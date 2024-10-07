Remembering loved ones at Dr Kershaws Hospice service.

DR KERSHAW’S Hospice, Oldham is holding its yearly Light Up a Life service, which will take place virtually and in person on Sunday, December 1 December at 5pm.

The annual event enables people from the community and further afield to come together to remember those that have passed alongside the staff and others, whilst also supporting the Hospice and the wonderful work the team do.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s is responsible for organising the Light Up a Life service and said: “It is our pleasure to be able to invite you to the Hospice for our in-person service, where we can stand side by side with each of you as our Light Up a Life dedication tree is poignantly lit, to remember each person we have lost, and hold dear to our hearts.”

The service last year saw over £30,000 raised for the Hospice, a record breaking amount, with the hospice being “overwhelmed” by support from the local community and beyond.

“Our annual Light Up a Life service is unique as it enables our community to remember their loved ones in a positive way with their participation being not only a symbol of remembrance but a way to show support to those in need in the community during the festive period.” Alice said. “Our 30-minute service will include readings and vocal performances, along with the switching on of our beautiful tree lights. Refreshments will be offered before and after the service and event merchandise will also be available.”

“When you make a dedication, a light will be dedicated in memory of your loved one on our beautiful Light Up a Life dedication tree, their name will also be included on-screen at the Hospice Reception, during our virtual service, on a star on one of our trees in the Hospice and in our special Book of Remembrance available at our in-person event and on our website.”

All dedications must be made by Sunday, November 24 to be included in the Hospice’s Book of Remembrance and on-screen during the virtual service. Dedications of £30 or over will also receive one of the Hospice’s new 2024 Light Up a Life heart badges.

If you are unable to attend the in-person event at the Hospice, you will still be able to access the Light Up a Life service virtually via the Hospice’s Facebook and YouTube pages or on Oldham Community Radio 99.7FM. If you choose to tune in virtually, you can request a Light Up a Life at Home Pack, which includes instructions on how to join, an order of service, a dedication card with your loved ones name and a cut-out candle to hang somewhere special to you.

To dedicate a light at the Hospice’s 2024 Light Up a Life service please go to www.drkh.org.uk/LightUpaLife, complete a form in one of the Hospice’s five shops or call the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984.

