Join Oldham Coliseum artistic director for new season preview

JOIN Oldham Coliseum’s Artistic Director Chris Lawson plus a series of special guests to learn more about the theatre’s Autumn-Winter 2021-22 Season.

Announced in July, the new season is the theatre’s first full season since the pandemic and will feature heart-warming and thought-provoking drama alongside comedy, music, magic and dance.

There will also be the highly anticipated return of the theatre’s much-loved annual pantomime.

The Season Preview event on Tuesday, August 31 will give audiences the opportunity to get closer to the work they will see on the Coliseum’s stages in the coming months, plus check out the new safety measures and ask any questions about the plans for the theatre.

Oldham Coliseum closed its doors with immediate effect last 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reopened with its first live event on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Throughout its closure, the theatre’s teams worked remotely to create and share great art and opportunities to be creative, and making regular phone calls to participants at risk of experiencing loneliness due to lockdown.

The Season Preview event is free to attend but tickets must be booked. Find out more and book now: https://tinyurl.com/yayz7myr

The theatre’s Box Office will be open all evening on August 31 to take bookings for new season events. Find out more about the new season online: www.coliseum.org.uk/whats-on/

