Join Saddleworth’s Straight-Talking Law Firm!

SADDLEWORTH-based O’Donnell Solicitors is recruiting for a number of legal roles across its departments as the firm continues to grow.

The solicitors practice, which has three offices in the Saddleworth area, has roles available for experienced people in its residential property, private client and employment teams.

Known locally as the ‘straight-talking’ law firm, O’Donnell Solicitors has a great reputation as a place to work.

Always striving to improve and enhance their offering to clients, the firm is keen to employ talented, experienced people from the local area.

The firm consistently invests in its staff and working environments; its flagship office on Uppermill High Street underwent a complete refurbishment programme prior to its opening.

Further to this, the firm’s office in Grasscroft has just undergone a series of improvement works to modernise its staff quarters.

The roles currently available are:

Senior Post Completions Manager

Residential Property Solicitor, Legal Executive or Fee Earner

Private Client Solicitor

Conveyancing Assistant

Employment Litigation Solicitor – 5 years + PQE

The firm offers a number of benefits to staff, including competitive salaries, company pension contributions, a generous holiday allowance – including an additional day’s leave for your birthday – and a 4 x salary death in service package.

To add to these excellent benefits, the firm offers dress down Fridays and holds many social events for staff to attend throughout the year.

Full job descriptions and application details are available on the firm’s website: https://odonnellsolicitors.co.uk/our-team/join-our-team/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

